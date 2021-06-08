LITTLETON – A firefighter suffered a heat-related medical problem but is expected to fully recover after responding Tuesday to a smoky fire at Rotobec that began outside the plant and threatened to go back inside it.
Reported around 11:30 a.m. by someone at Rotobec, which is on Rotobec Drive in the Littleton Industrial Park, the fire was contained and mopped up some two hours and 20 minutes later, said Littleton Fire Chief Mike McQuillen.
The fire went to four alarms and, because of temperatures in the 80s and oppressive humidity, it sent a firefighter to Littleton Regional Hospital, said McQuillen, while several other firefighters were examined at the scene for heat exhaustion.
McQuillen said the first alarm was struck because the Rotobec building is huge – 70,000 square feet, according to the company’s website.
He added that the second alarm was struck because it was realized that the fire in an external hopper could go back from whence it came: the duct system that pulls exhaust away from each of the manufacturing machines and blows it into the hopper.
The third and fourth alarms, McQuillen said, were because “with the heat and the humidity, I wanted to have additional manpower on scene.”
At the time of the fire, the Rotobec building was fully occupied, he said, but everyone safely evacuated as the two-story structure began filling with smoke.
McQuillen added that Rotobec officials gave him a detailed update on the situation, including making him aware of potentially dangerous materials that firefighters, who had to wear Scuba gear to go inside because of the smoke, might encounter.
“I think we were within a few minutes” of the fire spreading throughout the entire building, said McQuillen, who praised Rotobec for “doing a great job” in terms of getting its employees to safety and providing vital information to him.
The fire is under investigation. McQuillen said it is not suspicious in origin, speculating that “something hot got through” the duct system and started the fire in the hopper.
Rotobec a unit of Rotobec of Sainte-Justine, Quebec, which in 1975 introduced the rotating hydraulic system in the forestry industry.
The company’s website says Rotobec products are now also used in “scrap recycling, waste handling, railroad maintenance and construction and bulk material handling” by customers in more than 40 countries.
Opened in 1986, the website said the Littleton facility has grown from 10,000 square feet to its present size and that in addition to manufacturing, it serves as “the main point of parts and service contact for the Eastern and Central United States.”