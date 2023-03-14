Littleton fire

A commercial building that was home to a Littleton construction company was destroyed in a 3-alarm fire Monday night, officials said. The building, home to SBP Builders and New England Truck, is the former location of Lotta Rock Dairy.

Courtesy Littleton Fire Department Facebook

Littleton firefighters were busy Monday night battling a three-alarm fire in a commercial building, officials said.

