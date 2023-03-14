Littleton firefighters were busy Monday night battling a three-alarm fire in a commercial building, officials said.
The building, home to SBP Builders and New England Truck, is the former location of Lotta Rock Dairy.
SBP Builders was detsroyed, officials said, while New England Truck was heavily damaged.
Fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire at 443 Cottage St. around 10:29 p.m. Monday, Littleton Fire Chief Chad Miller said. A second alarm was called for heavy fire through the roof of an 180-foot by 75-foot large commercial structure.
A large three-bay garage was fully involved, including multiple commercial trucks and construction equipment, Miller said. A group of Littleton and St. Johnsbury firefighters worked to contain the fire, which had spread into a portion of the building used as a tire warehouse, while aerial units worked to contain the fire from above.
“Ultimately firefighters were ordered out of the building because of the fire conditions and failing roof trusses, but not before setting the stage to stopping the fire from igniting hundreds of large truck tires,” Miller said. “We were able to avoid a large tire fire by the slimmest of margins.”
A third alarm was dispatched to provide additional manpower and engines.
“Without a fire detection or suppression system in the building this fire got a huge head start on us but our firefighters and the mutual aid departments arrived quickly and worked tirelessly to stabilize the incident,” Miller said. “It is a staggering loss for the local business and our hearts go out to them.”
Littleton Fire Rescue was assisted by Littleton police, the Bethlehem Fire Department, Sugar Hill Fire Rescue, St. Johnsbury (Vermont) Fire Department, Lisbon Fire Department, Whitefield Fire Rescue, Twin Mountain Fire and Rescue, Franconia Fire Department, Dalton Fire Rescue, Monroe Fire Department and New Hampshire State Police.
No injuries were noted and the cause remains under investigation, officials said.
