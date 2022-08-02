Firefighters contain fire at Manchester apartment building Staff report Aug 2, 2022 Aug 2, 2022 Updated 5 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email 1 of 7 Buy Now About 125 firefighters responded to a fire at Beech and Monadnock streets in Manchester on Tuesday. Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader Buy Now Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader Buy Now Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader Buy Now Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader Buy Now Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader Buy Now Fire Chief Andre Parent talks with firefighters while they take a break in the heat during a three-alarm fire on Tuesday at 463 Beech St. in Manchester. Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader Buy Now A firefighter walks to the three-alarm fire at 463 Beech St. in Manchester. Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save About 125 firefighters responded to a fire at apartment building Tuesday afternoon at Beech and Monadnock streets. Buy Now A firefighter looks on during a three-alarm fire at 463 Beech St. in Manchester Tuesday Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader Buy Now Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader All the residents who were home at the time escaped unharmed, Fire Chief Andre Parent said.Fire officials believe the fire started in the rear of the building in a garage.“It extended into the third floor,” Parent said. “We are rotating crews because of the heat."This story will be updated. Buy Now Firefighters rest up in the heat Tuesday during a three-alarm fire at 463 Beech St. in Manchester. Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Firefighters contain fire at Manchester apartment building +10 Questions linger after alarms at Seabrook Kentucky floods kill at least 35 as more storms forecast Willard to stay on as U.S. Marshal until replacement is confirmed, promises 'smooth transition' +2 Troy man killed in Fitzwilliam motorcycle crash Man dies after collapsing on Mt. Washington hike Load more {{title}} Most Popular Man dies after collapsing on Mt. Washington hike Four-alarm fire at Derry medical office building Bristol man, 80, struck and killed on I-93 in Sanbornton Derry Medical Center blaze caused by improper disposal of smoking materials, officials say Troy man killed in Fitzwilliam motorcycle crash Keene police chief plans to step down Sept. 1. Fire burns Epsom campground office Questions linger after alarms at Seabrook Search for missing Hampstead man continues, but police warn of speculation on social media Three cars catch fire on Mt. Washington summit Request News Coverage