About 125 firefighters responded to a fire at apartment building Tuesday afternoon at Beech and Monadnock streets.

A firefighter looks on during a three-alarm fire at 463 Beech St. in Manchester Tuesday 
All the residents who were home at the time escaped unharmed, Fire Chief Andre Parent said.

Firefighters rest up in the heat Tuesday during a three-alarm fire at 463 Beech St. in Manchester.