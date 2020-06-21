Firefighters quickly extinguish fire at Nashua restaurant

NASHUA - Firefighters contained a small fire to the kitchen at a restaurant late Saturday, the Nashua Fire Department said.
Firefighters were called to the Longhorn Steakhouse at 5 Harold Drive around 11:40 p.m. Saturday and found smoke coming from the rear of the building, according to a release from the fire department.
The fire was around the stove and extended into the ductwork, according to the release. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames and spent more than an hour at the scene clearing the building of smoke and checking for any other signs the fire had spread, the release said.
The restaurant was closed and no people were inside at the time of the fire. There were no injuries, the fire department said.
The Nashua Fire Marshal’s office was investigating the cause of the fire.