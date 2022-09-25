CONCORD — The annual ceremony to remember the New Hampshire firefighters who have died in the line of duty was held Saturday. This year the ceremony honored a Littleton firefighter who died nearly a year ago, as well as dozens of other firefighters.

The observance has been held since 2006 to honor the fallen firefighters who now number 92. The most recent name was added Saturday: Jeffrey Whitcomb of Littleton, who died in October 2021.