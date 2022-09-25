CONCORD — The annual ceremony to remember the New Hampshire firefighters who have died in the line of duty was held Saturday. This year the ceremony honored a Littleton firefighter who died nearly a year ago, as well as dozens of other firefighters.
The observance has been held since 2006 to honor the fallen firefighters who now number 92. The most recent name was added Saturday: Jeffrey Whitcomb of Littleton, who died in October 2021.
Whitcomb’s name, etched in stone on the memorial, was unveiled Saturday to the sounds of bagpipes and a tolling bell. Then, as the other 91 names were read aloud, red and white carnations were placed on each name by surviving family members — and by members of the Red Guards motorcycle group, for those firefighters whose families are no longer living or who are too distant to attend the ceremony.
The memorial, built 16 years ago in a corner of the state fire academy complex in Concord, had been showing its age, said Thomas Green, president of the New Hampshire State Firemen’s Association. The association helped to collect $30,000 in donations, and collected donated materials and volunteer labor to rebuild a set of steps, replace and repair bricks, spruce up the landscaping and clean the granite.
“This memorial belongs to all firefighters in the state,” Green said.
State Department of Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn made a point to thank firefighters’ families for their sacrifices, and urged them to feel some ownership of the memorial.
“This is your place too,” Quinn said.
Quinn said firefighters take on an awesome responsibility.
“We task them with putting their own lives and burdens aside, to rescue and comfort others,” Quinn said. The solemn observance was a tribute to all the sacrifices, he said.
“We do this in tribute, to remember those that they lost for all that they were.”
Fire academy Director Justin Cutting spoke about Whitcomb’s life.
Whitcomb joined the Littleton Fire Department in 1990 after serving four years in the U.S. Navy. He retired as a captain in 2015, and taught hundreds of future first responders at the regional Career and Technical Education Center, and the New Hampshire Fire Academy.
Last fall, Whitcomb fell as he taught a class on the academy campus and gashed his leg, and he died after the wound became infected, said Thomas Green, president of the New Hampshire Firemen’s Association. Officials decided to consider his passing as a line-of-duty death.
“We need to commit ourselves to practice, and stay ready for that next call,” Cutting said. He urged the working firefighters to stay sharp on safety and fire science, and look after their own physical and mental health. “We owe it to Jeff, and those that have gone before us.”