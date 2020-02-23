MADISON -- A house was destroyed after three separate fires broke out in just over 24 hours, Madison’s fire chief said Sunday.
All three fires appear to have started accidentally, leaving only a shell remaining of the two-story home at 8 Huttwill Drive, Fire Chief Richard Clark said.
“I’ve been doing this almost 50 years,” Clark said. “I’ve seen a lot of big fires and I’ve never seen anything like this.”
Clark said heat lamps used to keep pet lizards warm appeared to have caused the initial fire, which burned a hole through the floor. He said the family had been out for a few hours on Friday night and noticed smoke when they returned.
“They did the right thing,” Clark said. “The minute they saw the smoke, they closed the door and called 911.”
Clark was thankful the homeowners and their son escaped injury, although two pet lizards perished, he said. Firefighters were also not injured in any of the three calls to the two-story home, which, according to town property records was built in 1985.
Firefighters first responded to the home around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Then about four hours after firefighters had left, believing they had extinguished any lingering hot spots, they were called back around 7:30 a.m. Saturday when the second fire was reported, Clark said.
Clark, who lives about a half-mile away and was first to arrive to both calls, said the home was just about destroyed in the second fire, which was fueled by wind.
“The house was so ventilated at that time that the fire had a really good chance of really going good when we got there,” Clark said.
Clark said material inside the home must have been smoldering despite an extensive search using a thermal-imaging camera. Something caused the material to re-ignite, sparking the second fire, which all but gutted the structure.
“Because of the amount of stuff inside the house, we must have missed something in the rubble or something, and the thing just rekindled itself,” Clark said.
The department called about 10 neighboring agencies for assistance; firefighters were able to clear the scene around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Clark said.
Investigators from the state Fire Marshal’s office also responded later Saturday and did not find anything suspicious, Clark said.
The chief said he was quite surprised around 2 a.m. Sunday when he received an emergency call to the same address. Firefighters were able to contain the third fire relatively quickly, Clark said.
The homeowners are staying with relatives and receiving some assistance from the American Red Cross, Clark said.
A GoFundMe account set up for the family (Jamie Maxim and Tyler Andrews) had raised nearly $2,400 by Sunday afternoon. Clark said members of the department were working with Conway firefighters to gather toys, clothing and other items for the family.
"We lost everything," Jamie Maxim wrote on the GoFundMe page. "We have a few people putting some things together for my son so when we get that, he should be fine. As for Tyler and I, all we have at the moment is the clothes on our backs. We desperately need work clothes. I know it’s a shot in the dark but if anyone has chef pants for Tyler, size small, that would be wonderful. We thank everyone for their kindness and condolences at this time."