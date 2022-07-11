Firefighters tackling blaze at commercial building in Londonderry Staff Report Jul 11, 2022 Jul 11, 2022 Updated 46 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email 1 of 2 Rear of building at 3 Symmes Drive. Paul Feely New Hampshire Union Leader Front of building at 3 Symmes Drive. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Firefighters responded to a fire at 3 Symmes Drive on Monday evening. The fire was concentrated in the rear of the building at 3 Symmes Drive. The commerical location is home to Herc Rentals, which acquired Reliable Equipment LLC in 2021.(This story will be updated.) Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Inmate found dead at New Hampshire State Prison for men died of heart attack National Guard helicopter used to rescue Conn. woman stricken ill while hiking Mt. Madison Car crashes into Hooksett rest area Firefighters tackling blaze at commercial building in Londonderry +2 Manchester: Chief defends PD over complaints on handling of Pride incident Update: Missing teen reported in Durham found safe Load more {{title}} Most Popular NH most profligate source of illegal guns seized in Mass. Bicyclist dies after colliding with motorcycle in Hancock Search suspended for Hampstead man, 79 Body of California man found in Bow More than 100 firefighters battle two-alarm blaze on Manchester's West Side Nashua man seriously injured after launching car into Souhegan River in Merrimack Mass. man rescued after 50-foot fall on Mount Major Manchester man shot to death; self-defense claim under investigation Sunken 70-foot yacht pulled from waters off New Castle Untimely death of inmate at New Hampshire State Prison for Men under investigation Request News Coverage