CONCORD -- Firefighters from 18 communities were called to Concord to tackle "very challenging" conditions while extinguishing a fire in a four-unit Victorian structure overnight Tuesday, according to the Concord Fire Department.
Firefighters needed nearly four hours to bring the fire at 32 Merrimack St. under control, the Fire Department said in a statement. The fire call came in at 12:31 a.m., and arriving firefighters discovered a fire on a second floor deck rapidly extending to the third floor and attic.
Five occupants self evacuated and firefighters rescued one cat.
"Due to the size and age of the building, the fire entered multiple void spaces between walls and floors, creating very challenging firefighting conditions," the statement reads.
The four-alarm fire drew firefighters from 18 towns to both fight the fire and staff empty Concord fire stations.
The fire was deemed under control at 4:08 a.m. The cause remains under investigation by the Concord Fire Prevention Bureau.