Two Windham first responders pulled an unconscious man to safety from a smoke-filled room at the Manor Motel on Rockingham Road on Monday night, Fire Chief Thomas McPherson said.
Assistant Fire Chief Stephen Brady and Police Officer Chris Van Hirtum were the first to arrive on the scene of a fire at 43 Rockingham Road, Unit 113 around 10 p.m. Several other occupants had already evacuated and told Brady that the occupant of 113 was still inside.
Brady reported that he was attempting to rescue an individual and requested additional ambulances before entering the burning building with Van Hirtum.
The two men encountered a burning mattress and heavy smoke inside. They found an unresponsive male on the floor between the bed and a dinette table and carried him outside, where he was treated by a Salem Fire Department ambulance.
“It was a team effort,” Brady said Tuesday. “As we were making our way out, the on-duty crew was arriving and assisted us.”
The ambulance transported the occupant to Lawrence (Mass.) General Hospital. His condition is unknown.
Van Hirtum suffered smoke inhalation during the rescue and was transported to Parkland Medical Center in Derry for treatment.
Brady said Van Hirtum was released from the hospital and is doing well.
Windham police officers and firefighters conducted a search of all adjoining rooms to ensure all other occupants had evacuated to safety.
The fire was brought under control at 10:33 p.m., according to McPherson.
The Windham Fire Department, Police Department and state Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.
Motel manager Pat Parham declined to comment.
In June 2018, the Manor Motel evacuated due to elevated carbon monoxide levels. Van Hirtum was previously injured on the job when he was struck by a car while directing traffic in February 2019.