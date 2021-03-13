A Connecticut woman was injured Saturday morning in Pittsburg when her husband crashed their rental snowmobile into a stream.
Officials from the state Fish and Game Department said it was the first time the operator, Eric Dotson, 48, of Milford, Conn., had ever driven a snowmobile. He was not injured in the crash but his wife, Deanna Dotson, 50, was taken to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for treatment of injuries.
The couple had rented the snowmobile in Pittsburg and was traveling east on the Minnon-Young Trail when Dotson got too close to the edge of the trail and the machine went into the deep snow and off the trail. It narrowly missed a tree and ended up in a stream, ejecting both riders, according to a Fish and Game news release.
Members of their riding party rushed to the couple’s aid and called 911.
Fish and Game said rider inexperience was the primary factor in the crash.