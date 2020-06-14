DUMMER - A conservation officer was seriously injured when he was struck by an off-highway recreational vehicle, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.
Conservation Officer Matthew Holmes, 38, of Whitefield, was working a speed-enforcement detail on Dummer Pond Road when he was struck by the OHRV shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, Fish and Game said in a release.
Holmes was attempting to stop two other OHRVs for speeding when he was hit from behind by a third OHRV, according to the release. Holmes was thrown from his ATV by the impact of the collision and landed several feet away, Fish and Game said.
Conservation Officer Robert Mancini, who was also working the speed detail, dragged Holmes from the middle of the busy trail and called for help, the release said. Several other riders who identified themselves as emergency medical technicians stopped and assisted until Holmes was taken by an ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, according to the release. Holmes was then flown to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Maine, with injuries that were considered to be serious but non-life threatening, according to the release.
The operator and a passenger in the OHRV that struck Holmes were not injured, Fish and Game said.
New Hampshire State Police were investigating the crash, Fish and Game said.