Thompson & Meserve's Purchase — After a 90-minute search, a Fish and Game dog found a Berlin teenager who got lost on the Great Gulf Trail Friday evening.
Seventeen-year-old Maria Young had set off for a nature walk earlier that day but lost her way, according to a news release. She decided to hike uphill to get to a higher elevation to try to locate a trail, but when she reached the summit, no path was clear.
The teenager, who had no gear or warm clothing, called for help and Fish and Game was notified around 6 p.m. Conservation Officer Robert Mancini and his dog Ruger were dispatched to search for her.
They found Young around 9:15 p.m., approximately two miles from where she had started her hike and about 800 feet from the Daniel Webster Scout Trail.
Fish and Game officials said Young was cold but not injured. Mancini provided her a warm jacket and a flashlight and escorted her down the trail to the Dolly Copp Campground, where she was reunited with a family member.