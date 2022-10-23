Fish and Game officers were busy over the weekend with multiple rescues in the White Mountains.

Around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, Fish and Game was notified of an injured hiker on Mount Avalon in Bethlehem, according to a news release. Shawn Edwards, 54, of Hebron, Maine, suffered injuries hiking down from the summit with a religious group and was unable to walk down. A passerby hiker called 911.