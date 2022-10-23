Fish and Game officers were busy over the weekend with multiple rescues in the White Mountains.
Around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, Fish and Game was notified of an injured hiker on Mount Avalon in Bethlehem, according to a news release. Shawn Edwards, 54, of Hebron, Maine, suffered injuries hiking down from the summit with a religious group and was unable to walk down. A passerby hiker called 911.
The Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team responded.
An hour later, a National Guard helicopter arrived and lifted Edwards off the trail. He was brought to the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Crawford Notch Visitor Center and later to Littleton Regional Hospital.
Shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Fish and Game was notified about a hiker injured on the Champney Falls Trail on Mount Chocorua.
Steven Mathieu, 36 of Somerville, Mass., was hiking with six friends when he severely injured his ankle 2.5 miles from the trailhead. With no cell phone service, two members of the group hiked ahead and drove until they got service, according to a news release.
“A passing hiker assisted Steven by splinting his ankle and he did attempt to move down the trail but his injury prevented any significant progress,” the release reads.
Mountain Rescue Service and Lakes Region Search and Rescue also responded, in which they carried Mathieu down in a litter. The group arrived at the trailhead around 11 p.m.
Mathieu was brought to Memorial Hospital in North Conway.