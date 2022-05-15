Multiple rescues took place in the White Mountains over the weekend, with one involving an Army National Guard helicopter.
Around 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, Fish and Game was notified about a 73-year-old hiker near the summit of Mount Cube suffering a medical emergency, according to a news release.
A rescue team called the New Hampshire National Guard for a helicopter rescue. The helicopter arrived at 2:45 p.m., in which Richard Nagri of Manchester was flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. He was prepared and an experienced hiker, the release said.
Two other rescues took place Saturday and one on Friday on the Old Bridle Path in Franconia.
Around 4 p.m. Saturday, Fish and Game received two separate reports of hikers suffering lower leg injuries on the Old Bridle Path that prevented them from hiking any further. Both were descending the trail from the summit of Mount Lafayette, according to the release.
A helicopter could not be used because of the weather.
Andrea Dicunzolo, 34, of Pelham, was hiking solo when she fell and injured her leg. Good Samaritan hikers helped carry her to the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Greenleaf Hut until she could be rescued. Conservation officers along with volunteers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team and Lakes Region Search and Rescue Team then carried her three miles to the trailhead. She is an experienced hiker who slipped, according to the release.
The rescue team worked through steady rain as well as thunder and lightning and arrived at the trailhead at 11:45 p.m. Dicunzolo was brought to Littleton Regional Hospital.
William Hernandez, 28, of New York City, injured his leg approximately 1.75 miles from the trailhead. The injury was quickly stabilized and it was determined “he would be able to hobble down the trail with assistance,” according to the release. He had encountered icy trails throughout the day and somehow injured his leg. A hiking companion called 911.
Hernandez got to the trailhead around 8:40 p.m. The pair was prepared for a day hike, according to the release. The hiking companion drove him to the hospital.
On Friday, Jacob Chaloux, 33, of Deerfield fell approximately a mile from the Old Bridle Path trailhead, according to a news release.
He called 911 around 6:45 p.m.
A rescue team was able to help Chaloux down with minor assistance arriving at the trailhead around 9:15 p.m. Chaloux was prepared for the hike, according to the release.
Fish and Game reminds hikers that ice and snow still exist at higher elevations of the White Mountains, including most popular hiking trails.