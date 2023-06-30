New Hampshire Fish and Game is urging outdoor enthusiasts to pack the right gear, and be prepared for changeable weather and unexpected emergencies, as they hit the trails this holiday weekend.
The Fourth of July weekend typically is one of the busiest times for hiking in New Hampshire.
Col. Kevin Jordan, chief of law enforcement for Fish and Game, said hikers “must always take personal responsibility as they head out, by acknowledging their physical limitations, being aware of changing weather conditions, and knowing when it’s time to turn back.”
Fish and Game officials said trail conditions currently are very wet, due to the long periods of rain New Hampshire has been getting.
On Thursday, rescuers had to carry a Florida teenager two miles down the Gale River Trail in Franconia after he suffered a leg injury.
The 18-year-old was undertaking a multi-day hike with a family member when he got hurt on Wednesday. A crew from the Appalachian Mountain Club helped the pair get to the Galehead Hut, where they spent the night, according to a news release.
The next day, the pair attempted to hike down the trail with help from an AMC crew member, but had made it less a half-mile in several hours when the decision was made to call for a carryout. Volunteers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team joined Fish and Game conservation officers in the rescue, carrying the injured teen to an all-terrain vehicle that transported him to the trailhead.
Extreme heat and severe summer storms also can quickly turn a day hike into a rescue situation, Jordan said.
“It is imperative that people enjoying New Hampshire’s natural resources exercise a high degree of caution, and carry plenty of water and adequate gear,” he said. “Dangerous and irresponsible behavior also puts first responders at extreme risk of injury.”
That’s why Fish and Game urges outdoor enthusiasts to purchase voluntary Hike Safe cards.
People who have the cards are not liable to repay the costs if they need to be rescued, unless they acted negligently, under New Hampshire law.
Hike Safe cards cost $25 for an individual and $35 for a family, and are good for the calendar year. The proceeds help defray the cost of search and rescue training and equipment for conservation officers. (To purchase a card, visit wildlife.state.nh.us/safe.)
Safety officials recommend 10 essentials for hiking in summer weather conditions:
• Map
• Compass
• Warm clothing, including sweater or fleece jacket, long pants (wool or synthetic), and hat (wool)
• Extra food and water
• Flashlight or headlamp
• Matches/firestarters
• First aid kit/repair kit
• Whistle
• Rain/wind jacket and pants, and
• Pocket knife.
Fish and Game officials said it’s important for hikers to become knowledgeable about local weather and terrain, plan for emergencies, leave their hiking plans with someone, and turn back in inclement weather or when running out of daylight.
The mountains “will be there another day,” Col. Jordan said.