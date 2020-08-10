NH Fish and Game officers were kept busy over the weekend assisting injured hikers.
Eric Eldridge, a 44-year-old Center Ossipee resident, seriously injured his lower leg while traversing the Lion Head summer trail in Sargent’s Purchase Sunday afternoon, Fish and Game officials said in a news release.
Fish and Game received a 911 call around 1:45 p.m. and rescue personnel from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue (AVSAR), Mountain Rescue Services and the Appalachian Mountain Club found Eldridge about one quarter mile up Lion Head Trail from the Tuckerman Ravine Trail junction at 4:45 p.m, according to the release.
Eldridge received initial medical treatment by an AVSAR EMT before he was placed in a litter and rescue crews began the slow carryout down the trail’s steep terrain around 5:10 p.m., according to the news release.
Eldridge was carried up to the Hermit Lake Shelter and down the Sherburne Ski Trail, where the crew was met by a rescue utility terrain vehicle. Eldridge was secured on the UTV and driven down the rest of the trail and arrived at the Pinkham Notch Visitor Center at 7:45 p.m.
According to the release, Eldridge was returning from the summit of Mt. Washington when he suffered the injury. Several hikers helped carry Eldridge down the trail, according to the release.
Also Sunday, Fish and Game was notified around 6 p.m. that another hiker had suffered a lower leg injury after he tripped while descending the Sugarloaf Trail in Bethlehem with family members.
A conservation officer, volunteers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team and Twin Mountain Fire Department and Ambulance members responded and carried Shane Lang, 35, of Weston, Mass., to the trailhead parking lot at 8:44 p.m., according to a news release. Lang was then transported to a Littleton hospital for further evaluation.
Chana Rakow was also hiking with family when she injured her ankle while on the UNH Trail in the area of Mt. Hedgehog in Albany around 4:30 p.m., Fish and Game officials said. The 32-year-old Jackson, N.J., resident, was more than 1½ miles from the trailhead, according to the release.
There is no cell phone service in the area, so several family members hiked out and placed a call for help.
After Fish and Game was notified of Rakow’s injury shortly after 7 p.m., conservation officers, Mountain Rescue Service, Lakes Region Search and Rescue and U.S. Forest Service members and Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy responded, according to the release.
Rakow made some progress down the trail with assistance from rescuers but eventually was placed in a litter and carried out to the trailhead, Fish and Game said. Her husband drove her from the scene, according to the news release.