CANAAN -- State wildlife officials have set a trap for a bear they said attacked a man outside his home without provocation last week.
Lt. James Kneeland of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said Sunday that the man went to his truck Friday around 9 p.m. to get an air conditioner and did not see the bear before it attacked him.
“As he was lifting (the air conditioner) out, the bear came up behind him and pushed him against the truck and stuck his claws in his lower back area,” Kneeland said.
The man was able to push the bear off and then chase it away. Kneeland said the man had some deep scratches from the bear’s claws, but did not need stitches.
“He seems fine. He went for some medical attention yesterday just to get the wounds cleaned up,” Kneeland said. “He seems to be on the road to recovery.”
Kneeland said the bear, which has not been seen since Friday’s attack, is likely the same one that has been spotted around town over the past few months rummaging through garbage. Kneeland said it’s unusual for a bear to attack a human.
“Typically when it has happened it’s because the animal was cornered and feels it has no way of escape, but on this particular occasion it seems totally unprovoked,” Kneeland said. “The guy didn’t even know the bear was there. It wasn’t in a confined area.”
Fish and Game set a trap for the bear, which will be euthanized if it is caught, Kneeland said.
Kneeland urged Granite State residents to be aware of bears this time of year, when they are typically searching for food. He said bird feeders, garbage and barbecue grills should all be stored properly so as not to attract bears.
“There’s really no berries getting ripe. None of the acorns or anything are anywhere near ready,” Kneeland said. “They’re looking for food sources this time of year after a long winter and probably aren’t finding a whole lot out there right now.”