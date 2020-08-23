A Fish and Game K-9 tracked a missing girl who ran into the woods behind her home in Stratham Saturday.
A conservation officer and K-9 Cora were dispatched to the home around 6:30 p.m and used a discarded robe as a “scent article.”
The dog tracked the scent approximately three quarters of a mile through a wooded area and dense, thigh deep swamp where the juvenile was located underneath a log in thick cover, according to a news release. Other than minor scrapes, the girl was in good health.
Stratham police and fire departments assisted.