Fish and Game responded to four all-terrain vehicle crashes with injuries in Coos County on Saturday.
A Massachusetts woman was injured around 2 p.m. after losing control of her ATV while riding in Jericho Mountain State Park. Abigayle Alves, 18, of Taunton, was operating a borrowed ATV when she lost control and veered toward a tree adjacent to the trail.
Alves jumped off of the machine before hitting the tree, but was injured, according to a news release. She was brought to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin.
Operator inexperience is considered to be the primary contributing factor to this incident, according to the release.
A juvenile lost control of a machine before it rolled over around 5:45 p.m. The juvenile was brought to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital.
After an investigation, it is believed that the terrain where the crash occurred played a primary role in this crash, according to a news release.
At approximately 6 p.m., Heather Staples, 39, of North Providence, R.I., was injured after her machine rolled over on Bell Hill Road in Stark and pinned her beneath it. Other riders assisted and called 911. She was brought to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin.
Operator inexperience is considered to be the primary factor in the crash, according to the release.
Around 7:30 p.m., Mindy Woodward, 33, of South Grafton, Mass., tried to navigate a uphill section of rock ledge on the Dixville Peaks Trail in Dixville before she lost control and her machine flipped backward.
Other riders with her rendered aid. Along with conservation officers, Colebrook fire, Colebrook police and 45th Parallel EMS responded. Woodward was brought to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital.
An investigation revealed terrain played a primary role in the crash.