Fish and Game conservation officers responded to at least two snowmobile crashes this past weekend that resulted in operators being sent to the hospital.
Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Fish and Game responded to Back Lake near Beach Road in Pittsburg where a Connecticut man lost control of a snowmobile after striking a tree stump on the shoreline, according to a news release. Andres Silva, 27, of Bridgeport, was thrown from his machine and sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Silva received help from four friends he was riding with and was brought out of the cold into a nearby business. He was brought by ambulance to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital.
Officers determined inexperience was the primary factor in the crash. It was the first time Silva had been on a snowmobile.
On Saturday, the department was also notified of a single snowmobile crash which took place around 11 p.m. Friday in Rumney, according to a news release.
Marcus Lafountain, 37, of Weare, Mass., was snowmobiling with three others when he lost control and crashed on a trail near Stinson Mountain. He suffered severe, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was brought to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth and later to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
Rider inexperience and “very poor trail conditions” were the main factors in the crash, according to the news release.