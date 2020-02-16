Fish and Game responds to several NH snowmobile crashes

COLUMBIA -- A Boscawen man was injured in a snowmobile crash late Saturday, then continued on the trail toward his destination, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said Sunday.
Members of a group riding with Blake Gaboriault, 24, called 911 around 10 p.m. Saturday after his condition began to deteriorate, Fish and Game said in a release.
Members of the group told conservation officers that Gaboriault lost control while navigating a corner and struck a tree Saturday, according to the release. Gaboriault and others in the group were able to get his snowmobile back on the trail and the group continued south toward their destination before determining that Gaboriault needed assistance and could go no further, according to the release.
A member of the group called 911 from Corridor 7 near Bungy Road, where conservation officers, Colebrook fire and rescue, New Hampshire State Police and an ambulance responded, Fish and Game said.
Gaboriault was taken to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for treatment, Fish and Game said.
The crash was one of several Fish and Game responded to on New Hampshire trails Saturday.
An Orford man was seriously injured in a crash in the Nash Stream State Forest on Saturday afternoon, Fish and Game said.
Michael Grady went off the trail after failing to negotiate a slight left turn, according to a release.
Conservation officers said the snowmobile struck many small trees and a large rock before Grady was thrown into the woods, missing many large trees, according to the release.
Although he was wearing a helmet and eye protection, Grady sustained serious but nonlife threatening injuries and was taken on a specialized tracked UTV to a staging area on Nash Stream Road, where an ambulance transported him to Weeks Medical Center for treatment, the release said. Speed appeared to have been the leading factor in the crash, Fish and Game said.
In Gorham, a New Jersey man and his passenger avoided serious injury after crashing into a tree on the Lookout Ledge Trail, Fish and Game said.
Damien Ashborne, 29, of Westhampton, N.J., crashed around 10 a.m. Saturday near the trail’s intersection with Jimtown Road, according to the release. Ashborne and a woman riding with him were both wearing appropriate safety gear, which helped them escaped serious injury in the crash, Fish and Game said.
Investigators said inexperience and speed were factors in the crash, Fish and Game said.