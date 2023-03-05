A snowmobile struck a male pedestrian at the Parade of Lights in Pittsburg Saturday, according to Fish and Game.
Around 7:30 p.m. a conservation officer heard the revving of a snowmobile followed by multiple people yelling after the man was struck, according to a news release.
The operator of the snowmobile was identified as Thomas Belknap, 26, of Fayston, Vermont.
“Scene investigation and witness statements show Belknap started his snowmobile around a group of people when the snowmobile accelerated at a high rate of speed striking the pedestrian,” the release reads. “The pedestrian was cared for by multiple qualified bystanders until rescue teams arrived on scene.”
The pedestrian, who was not identified, was brought to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital.
The investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing.
Earlier in the day, conservation officers responded to the area of Beach Road and Primary Trail 141 for a woman who had injured her leg in a snowmobile crash.
The accident happened around 10:15 a.m., according to a news release.
The operator was identified as Jody Cadieux, 66, of Fitchburg, Mass.
She tried to make a U-turn when she “inadvertently hit the accelerator on her rented snowmobile propelling her up and over a snow banking next to Beach Road,” according to the release.
Cadieux became trapped under the machine until her riding partner was able to help. She was brought to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital.