The conditions of snowmobile trails across the state are less than ideal after the recent fluctuations in weather, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.
Many of the trails are icy, but also have bare spots due to the warm weather, according to a news release.
“NH Fish and Game would like to remind riders to use an abundance of caution,” the department wrote. “This season has had some particularly mild weather periods that have created extremely icy trail conditions.”
Fish and Game says icy conditions and speed are considered to be the main cause of a snowmobile crash in Woodstock on Sunday. The accident occurred around 5:34 p.m.
Charles Clermont, 46, rolled his machine and collided with a tree while snowmobiling with friends from Lincoln to the Elbow Pond Trail. No one witnessed the crash because Clermont was last in the row of machines.
Clermont was flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Hanover.
The crash remains under investigation.
Around 10 a.m. Sunday, Robert Enzmann, 59, of Westin, Mass., crashed a rented snowmobile on Corridor 19 in Conway. He drifted off the right side of the trail and collided with a large tree and boulder, according to a news release.
Enzmann suffered a severe leg injury, but his minor son who was a passenger on the machine was unhurt, according to the news release. The accident was nearly three miles from the closest road access.