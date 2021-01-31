A Massachusetts man was flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center after crashing a snowmobile late Saturday night on the First Connecticut Lake in Pittsburg, one of at least three snowmobile accidents conservation officers responded to over the weekend.
Giovani Fodera, 30, of Reading, Mass., lost control of a family member’s snowmobile and struck rocks leading up to the shoreline, suffering serious injuries, according to a news release. He admitted to operating at “a very high rate of speed," New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said.
Fodera was taken to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital’s helicopter pad after a witness called 911 about 10 p.m.
Conservation officers determined that driver inexperience and excessive speed were the primary causes of the crash, according to the news release.
Earlier Saturday morning, Colleen M. Legros, 43, of North Andover, Mass., lost control of a rented snowmobile and collided with a tree in Randolph. She suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release.
Legros was taken to an ambulance using a tracked utility vehicle. She received further evaluation and treatment at Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin.
According to the news release, Legros mistook the throttle for the brake and accelerated abruptly over a snow bank, through the air and into a tree.
Around 5 p.m. Saturday, a conservation officer, Lempster Fire Department, Goshen Fire Department, Newport Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a snowmobile crash in Goshen.
Snowmobilers passing by stopped to assist Ernest Hermanson, 64, of Holland, Mass.. They placed clothing under him and built a fire to keep him warm.
He was taken about 1.5 miles on the snowmobile trail to the nearest road, where an ambulance was met that transported him to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.