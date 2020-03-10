Officials have identified the victim in a Fitzwilliam house fire as Glenn Sillanpaa, 68.
Sillanpaa’s death is considered accidental and due to thermal inhalation injury, according to the statement released by the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The investigation into Sunday's fire found that it started in the basement of the home, but the exact cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
A woman living in the 296 Royalston Road home was taken to Cheshire Medical Center on Sunday and treated for minor injuries, Fire Chief Adam Dubriske said.
Firefighters were called to the home around 9:30 a.m. Sunday and saw heavy smoke conditions at the home, Dubriske said. He immediately called for a second alarm, and firefighters battled the blaze.
The home at 296 Royalston Road was heavily damaged.