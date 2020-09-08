LACONIA – A suspicious five-alarm fire tore through an eight-unit row house at 17 Dyer St. early Tuesday morning, leaving 15 people homeless.
Fire Chief Kirk Beattie said the first alarms came in a 12:40 a.m. and firefighters quickly called for reinforcements as about one-third of the west side of the building was in flames. It burned into the early morning daylight hours.
Beattie said everyone was out of the 110-year-old building when the first firefighters arrived. He said he heard smoke alarms sounding, which likely contributed to everyone getting out safely.
Laconia police officers went to all the neighboring homes in the tightly packed neighborhood, waking up residents. The people in the home next to the west side of the building were evacuated and the siding on one side of their home melted.
Beattie said fire crews were able to search the entire building and brought a bird and a few cats to safety. He said he’s not sure if everyone’s pets escaped.
Beattie said the fire started in the rear of the western-most apartment. One of the biggest challenges firefighters encountered was the 2½-foot attic space above the top floor of the apartments but below the flat roof, about half of which collapsed. Called a cockloft, Beattie described it as “an unusable space that makes it hard to reach pockets of fire.”
He said he went to a fifth alarm, which brought crews from as far south as Concord and Chichester, as far north as Campton-Thornton and as far west as Bristol because the local crews already assembled were exhausted and “we just needed people to get into the hidden areas of the fire.”
At 2 p.m. city detectives and investigators from the N.H. State Fire Marshal’s Office were still on Dyer Street interviewing neighbors and residents to try to determine the cause of the blaze.
“I don’t usually call something suspicious this early in, but I am comfortable saying now that this fire is suspicious,” Beattie said.
The building is owned by EWT54 LLC of Concord and was purchased in June of 2017. Beattie said there was a fire in the same building about four or five years ago that also started in the same rear outside area of the building. He said it appeared some exterior work had been done since that fire, which was far less serious.
“There is significant damage (to most of the building) but I believe it may be rehabilitated,” Beattie said.