Fire officials are investigating a house fire in Epping that killed five dogs Saturday morning.
Firefighters from Epping and surrounding towns responded to the blaze at 76 Prescott Road around 10 a.m. and found the house fully involved when the first crew arrived.
According to fire officials, homeowner Keith True and his wife were not home when the fire broke out inside the single-story wood frame home.
Five dogs were inside the house at the time. Officials said they did not survive.
The house was destroyed in the blaze.
While the fire remains under investigation, they said it doesn’t appear to be suspicious.
In addition to fire crews from Epping, firefighters from 10 nearby towns responded to assist.