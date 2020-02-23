Authorities responded to multiple snowmobile crashes around the state over the weekend, including one where a 70-year-old man was airlifted with serious injuries after hitting a rock and trees early Sunday in Columbia.
In other crashes, two women were pinned under their snowmobiles after crashing into each other in Wakefield on Sunday, while out-of-state riders sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries in separate accidents on Saturday.
According to New Hampshire Fish and Game officials, conservation officers received a 911 call around 10:15 a.m. Sunday reporting a snowmobile crash with injury on Corridor 5 in Columbia.
The caller reported a 70-year-old man had been thrown from his snowmobile after hitting trees and a rock. The rider, identified by officials as Clifton Boudle Jr. of Columbia, suffered serious injuries and was transported from the scene via rescue sled by Colebrook Fire and Rescue and was placed in a 45th Parallel ambulance and transported to the Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital’s helipad in Colebrook. He was then airlifted by DHART helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. His condition was unknown late Sunday afternoon, officials said.
According to conservation officers, Boudle had been riding south on Corridor 5 with three other companions when the crash occurred. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but officials said initial indications suggest that rotating the throttle lever on the handle bar to a position where Boudle could manipulate the throttle with his fingers, instead of a thumb, may have been a contributing factor. Boudle’s 2017 Ski-Doo Renegade Enduro 1200 sustained substantial damage in the crash, officials said.
Just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, fire, police and conservation officers responded to a snowmobile accident on corridor 19 just south of Pick Pocket Road in Wakefield.
According to conservation officers, Steven Luppold, 64, of Hudson was driving a snowmobile heading south on the trail with his wife, Lorrie Luppold, 58, as a passenger, when Steven Luppold pulled over too far to the right while navigating a corner along a downhill grade and hit a rock with the right ski, causing him to hit the accelerator and hit another rock.
According to officials, the impact forced his snowmobile back across the trail into an oncoming snowmobile driven by Lisa Allen, 56, of Bridgewater, Mass., that was heading north.
According to officials, both Lorrie Luppold and Lisa Allen were pinned under the snowmobiles as a result of the accident, with other snowmobile riders in the area stopping to help pull the machines off the two women.
According to officials, Lorrie Luppold suffered serious head injuries and was transported by Wakefield Fire’s rescue sled to an ambulance. Steven Luppold also sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the couple was transported to Portsmouth Hospital. Allen was not injured.
Both snowmobiles sustained minor damage and were driven from the scene, officials said.
Preliminary investigation indicated that speed and conditions of the trails were factors in this accident. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in this collision, conservation officers said.
Authorities also responded to a pair of snowmobile crashes in which out-of-state riders sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries on Saturday.
The first occurred in Gorham where a New Jersey woman lost control of the rental snowmobile she had been operating and hit a tree on Saturday afternoon.
According to New Hampshire Fish and Game, the woman, identified as Margaret Dalrymple, 23, of Monmouth Beach, N.J., told authorities she did not have any prior experience operating a snowmobile. Fish and Game said a female passenger riding on the back of the snowmobile, identified as Jaclyn Birnbaum, 23, of Commack, N.Y., was not injured. Both women were wearing helmets and appropriate gear for the conditions.
A separate incident happened in Stewartstown about 5:15 p.m. Saturday.
A man identified as Fox Winters, 22, of Burlington, Vt., was operating his snowmobile on Primary Trail 127. After Winters passed a riding companion, "he failed to negotiate a sharp left turn and traveled off the trail down an embankment," according to Fish and Game, adding that a bystander who came upon the crash traveled to the nearby Swift Diamond Riders Warming Hut to make a 911 call.
In addition to inexperience, Fish and Game believes unreasonable speed may have also been a factor in the crash.
According to conservation officer Robert Mancini, “school vacations in neighboring states and New Hampshire, along with favorable weather, has resulted in a lot of people recreating on trails. Trail users should expect to see a high amount of traffic in the coming days and take additional precautions to ensure safety. As always, riders should follow other trail users at a safe distance in an effort to be able to see and avoid potential hazards along the trail.”
More information about safe riding is available at www.ride.nh.gov.