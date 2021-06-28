Five people were sent to local hospitals with injuries -- some serious -- following a three-car crash in North Hampton Sunday afternoon.
Officers were called to respond to the crash at 1:52 p.m. at the intersection of Atlantic and Woodland roads, North Hampton police Chief Kathryn Mone said in a release.
When officers arrived on scene, North Hampton fire crews were working to extract two people trapped in one of the vehicles with Jaws of Life hydraulic rescue tools. The pair were freed and paramedics performed advanced life support treatment.
Additional help from area fire departments was requested for the other injured occupants, Mone said. Mutual aid ambulances from Hampton Fire-Rescue, Rye Fire and Rescue and the Exeter Fire Department responded to assist a total of seven patients. Five were transported to area hospitals, with two patients refusing transport.
Noel Rix, 29, and his passenger Allissa Rix, 27, both of North Hampton, were in a 2018 McLaren 570 Spyder at the time of the crash. Both were transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with serious injuries.
Susan Costello, 51, of North Hampton, was driving a 2019 Honda Civic and was transported to Exeter Hospital for treatment, along with two juvenile passengers.
Gregory Phelps, 63, of North Hampton, was driving a 2020 Tesla X at the time of the crash. He and a passenger, Ellyn Phelps, 65, also of North Hampton, were treated and released at the scene.
All three vehicles were towed from the scene.
The crash remains under investigation and anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to contact North Hampton police at 603-964-2198.