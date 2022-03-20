SWANZEY -- A family was spared tragedy when their child woke them to tell them there was a fire.
“Our five-year-old actually woke us up around seven,” he said, and told Jalava to take a look outside. “That’s when I saw the garage was on fire.”
He said his son usually doesn’t wake up until 8, but thankfully woke up early, otherwise the fire could have spread to the house.
“We’re very grateful he woke up when he did and alerted us,” he said.
Firefighters responded to the farm at 416 Sawyers Crossing in Swanzey at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday for a report of garage fire, Swanzey Fire Chief William Gould said Sunday evening.
“It was actually a two-story garage, large cinderblock, building and that was extending to a smaller garage, which was a wood-frame building,” Gould said.
Gould said he arrived first alongside police to find the fire heavily involved in the larger garage and extending into the smaller garage. The main house is only about four feet away from the smaller garage, Jalava said.
Gould said keeping the fire from spreading to the main house became the goal of the firefighters. He added that water was an issue since there are no hydrants in the area of the farm. Gould raised the fire response to two alarms bringing in firefighters from Keene, Troy, Richmond, Spofford and Winchester, he said.
The fire was under control in about an hour. Crews remained on scene for several hours putting out hotspots, he said, and cleared the scene around 11:30 a.m.
In the end, firefighters were successful in preventing the fire from spreading to the main house, Gould said.
“The large garage, the cinderblock one, was a told loss,” Gould said. “The smaller garage sustained considerable damage to the main wall, but that building can be repaired and the main house remains undamaged.”
There were quite a few animals on the property, Gould said, but none were injured or missing. Additionally, no people were injured, he said.
The department’s fire investigator is still working to determine the cause of the fire.
“We haven’t made a determination yet,” he said.
Jalava said the fire was not related to any farm activity. He added that he didn’t want to speculate on the cause since the investigation is ongoing.
Jalava and his wife have six children, the three youngest still live at home, he said. The farm is mostly a hobby for the family and doesn’t generate income, he said.
The farm has various animals including horses, pigs, cows, donkeys, chickens and geese.
“A lot of our animals are rescues or surrenders, things like that. We have animals here that we also raise for meat for the family,” he said.
Luckily, the farm animals weren’t anywhere near the fire, he said, and “the animals that were in the house got out and the house was saved so that was the biggest blessing.”