Five young people sent to area hospitals after Rochester car crash

Rochester police are investigating the cause of a single vehicle crash in the city that sent five people to area hospitals on Tuesday morning.
Officials say there were six occupants in the 2005 Cadillac CTS, all between the ages of 15 and 21. Emergency personnel located the vehicle in the area of Briar Ridge Estates on Old Dover Road just before 5:30 a.m.
According to a press release by Capt. Todd Pinkham, the car sustained heavy damage and appeared to have rolled over before coming to rest on all four wheels.
Pinkham said one person was sent to Frisbie Memorial Hospital in the city, three were sent to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover and the fifth was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital and later flown to a Boston hospital for treatment.
Pinkham said the road was closed for about five hours as accident reconstruction teams worked at the scene. It is believed the car was heading south on Old Dover Road before the driver lost control.
Pinkham said police are not releasing the names of the people involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 603-330-7128. People can provide anonymous tips by calling the Rochester crime line at 603-335-6500.