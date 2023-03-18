When the seat belt light blinks on, every passenger buckles up except for one group of fliers: lap-babies. Unrestrained children sharing a seat with their parents are exempt from the safety mandate, presenting a growing concern amid recent incidents of severe turbulence.

"We've seen airplanes go through turbulence recently and drop 4,000 feet in a split second," said Sara Nelson, the international president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA. "The G-forces are not something even the most loving mother or father can guard against and hold their child. It's just physically impossible."