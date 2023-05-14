A Florida man was carried down Old Bridle Path in Franconia by conservation officers and good Samaritan hikers after injuring a leg, officials said.
The carryout was one of two hiker rescues conservation officers performed Saturday in the White Mountains, officials said. The second involved a Massachusetts woman who injured her legs on the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail in Sargent’s Purchase, Fish and Game officials said in a release.
Around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, conservation officers were notified of an injured hiker 1.1 miles up the Old Bridle Path in Franconia.
A man identified as Dennis Smith, 31, of St. Augustine, Florida, was hiking with a companion when he suffered a lower-leg injury and could no longer continue his descent along the Falling Waters – Old Bridle Path Loop, officials said.
Several good Samaritan hikers stopped to assist Dennis and aided in his carry-out rescue effort, Fish and Game officers said in a release.
Rescuers reached Smith at 9:49 p.m. and loaded him into a litter to be carried down to the trailhead. The rescue party included volunteers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team, the hikers and conservation officers.
The group reached the trailhead without any further incident.
“Dennis and his companion were prepared for the hike and followed a realistic plan until the injury,” Conservation Officer Jonathan Demler said in a statement.
Earlier that same day, around 4:20 p.m., conservation officers were notified of a hiker with a lower leg injury on the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail via a 911 call from the hiker's companion.
The hiker, identified as Aishwarya Shrotri 28, of Cambridge, Mass., was at a location above Gem Pool – approximately 1.6 miles from the Cog Railway Base Station parking lot and unable to hike down under her own power.
Shrotri had been hiking up the trail up Mount Washington with a friend with plans to reach the Lakes of the Clouds Hut, then hike back down the same trail when she slipped on the trail while still ascending, hurting a leg, officials said.
“While attempting to descend, she slipped again on an icy stretch of trail resulting in her injuring her other leg,” Fish and Game Lt. Mark Ober said in a statement.
Conservation officers and volunteers from Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue (PEMI SAR), Androscoggin Valley Search & Rescue (AVSAR), and members from Twin Mountain Fire Department responded to the call and hiked in with a rescue litter.
Shrotri was place in a litter and carried down the trail arriving at the Base Station parking lot at 9:30 p.m., where she was assessed by Twin Mountain ambulance personnel. She declined ambulance transport and opted to seek medical treatment elsewhere, officials said.
“This was Shrotri’s first hike in the White Mountains and did not have proper footwear for hiking these trails and was not prepared for the snow and icy conditions that still exist on the upper elevations,” Ober said in a statement. “This lack of preparedness was the primary contributing factor in this need for a rescue response.”