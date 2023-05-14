Hiker Rescue in the White Mountains

Courtesy New Hampshire Fish and Game Department

A Florida man was carried down Old Bridle Path in Franconia by conservation officers and good Samaritan hikers after injuring a leg, officials said.

The carryout was one of two hiker rescues conservation officers performed Saturday in the White Mountains, officials said. The second involved a Massachusetts woman who injured her legs on the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail in Sargent’s Purchase, Fish and Game officials said in a release.