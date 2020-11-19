A Florida man was medflighted after suffering a life-threatening medical emergency after getting lost and spending Wednesday night in the Pemigewasset Wilderness, conservation officers said.
At 12:30 p.m. Thursday, New Hampshire Fish and Game officials were notified of a hiker having a medical emergency on the Eastside Trail in Lincoln.
According to Conservation Officer Christopher Mckee, two hikers reported getting lost on Wednesday. According to McKee, “after spending a long, cold and wet night in the Pemi Wilderness” the pair located a hiking trail shortly after day break Thursday.
One hiker, identified as Omar Lewis, 44, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., suffered a medical emergency and was unable to continue. His hiking partner left him and eventually hiked outto the Pemi Ranger Station at Lincoln Woods, where officials determined the injured hiker was located approximately 3.5 miles from the trailhead.
Rescue personnel from Lincoln Fire and Rescue, LinWood Ambulance, Pemi Valley Search and Rescue, White Mountain National Forest Personnel and conservation officers responded to assist in the rescue.
Rescue personnel used an ATV reach Lewis on the Eastside trail just before 1 p.m., and determined he was suffering from a “life-threatening emergency” requiring immediate medical attention.
Rescuers used the ATV to transport Lewis out of the woods to a waiting DHART Medical
Helicopter. He was then airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment.
“The hikers did not have any maps, lights, food, warm clothing and no plan on what they intended to hike,” said McKee in a statement. “The temperatures dropped into the low teens and (it) snowed during the night.”
No further information was available Thursday night.