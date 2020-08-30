Police are investigating after a body was found by a fly fisherman in the Contoocook River on Saturday near Henniker.
Henniker police responded to the area near 1057 Western Avenue around 6:50 p.m. Saturday after a fly fisherman called 911 to report seeing a body in the river, officials said.
Henniker Fire and Rescue were called to the scene along with the medical examiner. The body was retrieved from the water and a preliminary examination was done at the scene, officials said.
The incident remains under investigation and more information will be made available after an autopsy is completed.
The police do not feel at this time that there is any risk to public safety from this incident, according to a statement by Henniker Police Chief Matthew French.