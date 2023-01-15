Unity crash scene

An Acworth man faces driving while intoxicated and other charges after state police say footprints in the snow led them to him after allegedly fleeing a crash scene Saturday in Unity.

Courtesy New Hampshire State Police

Around 9:18 p.m., state police said troopers responded to reports of a motor vehicle crash on Unity Springs Road in Unity.