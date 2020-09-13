LACONIA – Corey and Misty Beaudoin and their two young daughters had just moved back into an apartment at 17 Dyer St. last month, after a fire in the same building in 2017 forced them out of their apartment.
Early Tuesday morning flames tore their lives apart again and sent them running into the night with only the clothes on the back.
“I saved my whole family,” said Misty Beaudoin, who said she was awakened around 12:40 a.m. by what she said were some voices outside her apartment. “I looked outside and flames were pouring out of the (west-most) front door.”
The Beuadoins lived in the next apartment over. 17 Dyer Street is a 110-year old row house with a total of four duplexes. Every two duplexes have their own entrance and the Beaudoins lived two apartments away from what fire officials said was the fire’s starting point.
Misty Beaudoin said her family was living in a different apartment in the same building in 2017 when fire destroyed a portion of the building, making it unlivable. She said her family was somewhat rootless until they moved into their new apartment.
She said they stayed with the apartment manager for about three months until they moved in with her sister at another location in Laconia. When an apartment opened back up in their former complex, she said she was thrilled the family would have a place of their own.
This time, she said they lost everything. She said they lost the bedroom furniture in the 2017 blaze but were able to save the living room furniture, some kitchen items, and a number of their personal belongings. She said as of last Tuesday, they have nothing.
She said when she saw the flames she got her eldest daughter, who is 13, and her nephew outside. They were sleeping in the downstairs living room. She said she ran back upstairs twice, first to get her youngest daughter, who is 5, and second to get her two service dogs she needs for her epilepsy. Her husband was able to escape the flames on his own.
“I just threw a blanket over my daughter and ran,” she said. “Smoke and flames were pouring in the (front) window.”
“I wasn’t thinking, I was just reacting,” she said.
The Beaudoins were able to save their car with the assistance of emergency personnel. She said a firefighter grabbed the keys from the hook by the front door and threw them to her. She said she tossed them to a police officer who ran to the back of the complex to get it.
Fire personnel said at least one car was destroyed and several others seriously damaged. Misty pointed out some scratches and pitting left on hers by falling embers but said her insurance company was going to pay to repair it.
This time, the family didn’t have renters’ insurance. She said they had it for the first fire but hadn’t had a chance to establish a new policy.
Firefighters also rescued her bird and the couple had just found their two cats hiding underneath the sofa in the living room. “I can’t believe they survived,” she said.
Adding to the couple’s woes is the current housing shortage in Laconia she said.
She said they have been overwhelmed by the offers of support and donations of clothing and furniture for the family but, right now, they have no place to put anything.
“We have great references,” she said recalling her 10-year tenure with Keystone Property Management Co. “They don’t have anything (available).”
Beaudoin said the family looked at one apartment in Laconia but it was a tiny one-bedroom with a small closet she said was not large enough for a family of four with two dogs and two cats.
Right now, she said the family is staying with Corey Beaudoin’s father in Tamworth but she wants to keep the family together and her daughters in the Laconia School District.
“They’ve had so much disruption,” she said, adding she drives an hour each way daily to bring them to school. “I don’t want to have to change school districts.”
Police have said they have three persons of interest in the suspicious blaze.