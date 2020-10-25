Rescuers carried a Massachusetts woman down from Mount Monadnock in Dublin Saturday afternoon after she slipped and hurt her leg, the second such rescue effort involving a Bay State hiker off the mountain this weekend.
According to officials with New Hampshire Fish and Game, around 1 p.m. Saturday conservation officers were notified of a hiker in distress on the White Dot Trail in Jaffrey.
The victim, identified as Annie Barrows, 28, of Byfield, Mass., was hiking solo down the White Dot trail after summiting Mt. Monadnock when she slipped on the descent, causing a lower leg injury, officials said.
The injury prevented Barrows from continuing under her own power, and a call was placed to 911, officials said.
Monadnock State Park staff, Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, conservation officers and other hikers responded to help, and Barrows was carried out around 6 p.m.
Barrows was transported by Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance to receive medical attention, officials said.
This marks the second major rescue effort on Monadnock this weekend.
Solo hiker Sonya McKnight of Belmont, Mass., had summited Mount Monadnock and was hiking down the Pumpelly trail around 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.
On her way down, she slipped and hurt her leg. McKnight could not walk on her own, so she called 911.
Monadnock State Park staff, Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, state Conservation Officers and other hikers helped carry McKnight to the trailhead.
The rescue took several hours, according to the state Fish and Game Department.
McKnight was off the trail just after 11 p.m. Friday. A friend took her to the hospital.
“Trail conditions throughout the state are incredibly slippery due to the falling leaves and recent precipitation,” said New Hampshire Fish and Game Sgt. Kevin Bronson in a statement. “As daylight dwindles and cold temperatures reach the state, poor preparation or planning drastically increase potential for life threatening situations.”