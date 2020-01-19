MANCHESTER -- New Hampshire is looking at a cold but dry start to the week after a weekend winter storm dumped as much as 9 inches on parts of the Granite State.
Michael Ekster, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said a brief warmup Sunday was only temporary and overnight temperatures were expected to drop significantly.
Highs Monday and Tuesday were expected to reach only the mid-20s in southern New Hampshire on Monday with evening lows dropping to around zero, Ekster said. Northern New Hampshire was also looking at highs in the teens Monday and overnight lows expected to be around 15 degrees below zero, Ekster said.
Highs Tuesday were expected in the 20s again in southern New Hampshire and the teens for northern communities before a high-pressure ridge starts to bring warmer temperatures, Ekster said.
Although it will be cold, Eskster said the forecast didn’t call for any precipitation after some evening snow showers to the north on Sunday.
“Actually the whole week looks good. We’re going to get a break from this train of storms that we’ve been having,” Ekster said.
Berlin and Bartlett received the most snow in Saturday's storm, with both receiving 9 inches of accumulation, according to the National Weather Service. Lancaster received 8½ inches and North Conway saw 8 inches of fresh snow.
The Seacoast saw as much as 6 inches in Portsmouth and the Lakes Region received more than 5 inches, according to the Weather Service. Manchester and Nashua received nearly 5 inches as the accumulation tapered off to the south.
While sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 30s led to some melting in southern areas, Ekster said northern parts of the Granite State were cloudy and cool Sunday with temperatures in the low 20s.
Highs on Wednesday were expected in the low 30s throughout the Granite State and were expected to climb Thursday to the upper 30s, then possibly hit 40 on Friday, Ekster said.
“It’s just going to be chilly through Tuesday and then we’ll start seeing a warmup,” Ekster said.