MERRILLVILLE, Ind. -- Lake County Jail Warden Michael Zenk suffered a medical emergency Thursday during the Lake County Council meeting and was taken to an area hospital, but officials said he was alert while receiving care.
Zenk, 64, approached the council to discuss jail items on the agenda, when he fell down and got back up, said Councilman David Hamm, D-Hammond. Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, offered Zenk a chair but Zenk said he was fine.
Hamm, a retired Hammond Fire Chief, said he saw Zenk standing at the podium with his eyes closed, and immediately rushed toward him and caught him as he was falling. Council President Ted Bilski, D-Hobart, called out for someone to call an ambulance.
The video to the meeting cut, and a note shared on the screen said that the meeting was delayed because of an emergency. The meeting was delayed for about 30 minutes.
Hamm said Zenk was alert and answering questions about who was standing around him and what day it was. Then, the paramedics arrived and took him to an area hospital.
After the meeting, Hamm said he spoke to Zenk over the phone.
"I've spoken to him. He seems in good spirits," Hamm said.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
"My hope and prayer is that he's OK," Dernulc said. "I enjoy working with the warden. I just hope he's going to be OK."
Zenk has served as Lake County Jail Warden since April 30, 2018, following a nationwide search for a new warden. Sheriff Oscar Martinez hired Zenk after he fired Ed Davies, who served as the warden under convicted former Sheriff John Buncich.
Before coming to Lake County, Zenk was warden of the prison in Concord, New Hampshire, since February 2016.
Zenk started his corrections career in 1978 at Boysville of Michigan and later served in top positions at the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons, Geo Group Inc., Toledo Municipal Court and the New Hampshire Department of Corrections, according to previous reporting.
