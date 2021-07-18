A former member of the Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team found himself in the position of needing to be rescued on Saturday.
Guy Jubinville, 69, of Moultonborough, slipped and fell on a rock slab around 1:15 p.m. while hiking down the Spur Trail after summiting Mount Adams, according to a news release.
He told rescuers it was not a hard fall, but enough to suffer a leg injury and he could not walk out on his own.
Volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team, Randolph Mountain Club, and conservation officers responded to the call and hiked up to carry Jubinville down.
“Jubinville was an extremely experienced hiker and was a past member of AVSAR for many years. It was difficult for Jubinville to make the call for help as he knows firsthand how much effort goes into a carry out,” the release reads.
The group reached the parking lot around 7:45 p.m. Jubinville was brought to Androscoggin Valley Hospital by Gorham Ambulance.