BELMONT — Frigid temperatures and heavy snow made for difficult conditions as fire crews battled a Saturday night fire that ultimately went to four alarms.
A man driving to work spotted the blaze in a three-story barn attached to an unoccupied farmhouse at 121 Brown Hill Road, and called 911 to report it about 6:45 p.m.
Fire Chief Michael Newhall said fire was shooting through the roof of the large barn when the first crew arrived, prompting a second alarm. Already hampered by road conditions and poor visibility because of the snowstorm, the department’s efforts to quell the fire became even more difficult when a dry hydrant linked to a pond on the property failed to produce any water.
“Everything froze,” Newhall said at the scene on Sunday as smoke continued to rise from some of the rubble of the barn.
Newhall said he called for a third and then fourth alarm to bring more tankers and manpower to the scene. Firefighters cut through the ice on the pond, allowing them to pump water to battle the intense fire that sent flames leaping into the sky.
It took some six hours to bring the blaze under control and a crew remained on scene overnight monitoring hot spots. Three investigators with the New Hampshire Fire Marshal’s Office spent most of Sunday searching for clues as to what had started the fire.
The fire was declared under control about 1 a.m. Sunday. No injuries were reported.
The barn was connected to a six-bedroom, two-bath house via a two-car garage. The home, built in 1900 and situated at the corner of Brown Hill Road and Farrarville Road, about a mile off Route 106, was vacant, according to Newhall, who said Sunday he did not know whether it had gone into foreclosure. The building had electrical service at the time of the fire.
James Griffiths, the most recent owner of the property, has been embroiled in a lawsuit brought against him by the town in October 2015, alleging he was keeping junk cars, appliances, scrap metal and commercial equipment on his land and had built an addition to the house, a shed and other ancillary structures without getting the necessary permits. In June 2018, a judge ordered him to clean up the property and to apply for variances or permits for anything required by town ordinance, but Griffiths’ appeal to the New Hampshire Supreme Court was accepted on Jan. 2.
On Sunday, evidence of the freezing temperatures could be seen in the icicles hanging from charred timbers. Mutual aid companies from as far away as Concord, New Durham and Pittsfield helped battle the fire that destroyed the barn and heavily damaged the two-story farmhouse. The house and 13.5 acres of land were assessed for tax purposes at $232,400.