Four-car crash closes southbound lane on Everett Turnpike in Merrimack

Southbound lanes near Exit 11 on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Merrimack were closed Monday morning after a car driven by a Manchester teen hit three other vehicles, causing one rollover, state police said.

Around 11 a.m. Monday, state police responded to a report of a multiple vehicle crash with a rollover on the F.E. Everett Turnpike southbound at Exit 11.