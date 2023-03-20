Southbound lanes near Exit 11 on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Merrimack were closed Monday morning after a car driven by a Manchester teen hit three other vehicles, causing one rollover, state police said.
Around 11 a.m. Monday, state police responded to a report of a multiple vehicle crash with a rollover on the F.E. Everett Turnpike southbound at Exit 11.
Upon arrival, troopers found four vehicles involved in the crash, with the crash scene stretched across all southbound lanes.
According to state police, a white 2017 Honda Accord driven by Samra Hasanovic, 19, lost control and hit three other vehicles, causing a Honda CR-V to rollover.
The drivers of the Honda Accord and Honda CR-V were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.
All southbound lanes of the Everett Turnpike were re-opened within 30 minutes, after police and fire personnel cleared the debris from the highway and arranged for the vehicles to be removed. Merrimack police and fire personnel, New Hampshire Department of Transportation and EMS all assisted in clearing the scene, officials said.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed or has any information related to the incident, is asked to contact Trooper Thomas Skafidas at (603) 227-2147 or Thomas.W.Skafidas@dos.nh.gov.