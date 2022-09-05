Three South Berwick, Maine, men driving in a minivan died during a a head-on crash in Rollinsford Sunday night, according to police.
A fourth man in a Subaru SUV also died.
The Rollinsford police and fire departments and York Ambulance responded about 8:30 p.m. to Portland Avenue in the area of Toll Road for a crash involving a 2014 Subaru Forester and 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan, according to a news release.
According to a preliminary investigation, the Subaru traveling eastbound on Portland Avenue crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and collided with the Dodge. A man alone in the Subaru and an adult male passenger in the Dodge were pronounced dead on the scene, according to a news release.
The man driving the Dodge and another male passenger were taken to area hospitals where they later died.
Police identified those killed in the Dodge as Peter Ronchi, 58, Gavin Sorge Jr., 22, and Sean Kamszik, 23, all of South Berwick, Maine.
As of noon Monday, the identity of the operator of the Subaru is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The Strafford County Regional Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to investigate.
Portland Avenue remained closed for several hours for the investigation and the cleanup the roadway.
The circumstances surrounding the accident remain under investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it is asked to contact Rollinsford Police Lieutenant William Hancock at 603-742-8549 extension 702, or whancock@rollinsfordpolice.org.