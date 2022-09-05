Rollinsford crash

According to a preliminary investigation, a Subaru traveling eastbound on Portland Avenue crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and collided with a Dodge Caravan.  

 Rollinsford Fire Department
Four people are dead following a crash Sunday night in Rollinsford, according to police.

Rollinsford police and fire departments and York Ambulance responded about 8:30 p.m. to Portland Avenue in the area of Toll Road for a crash involving a 2014 Subaru Forester and 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan, according to a news release.

