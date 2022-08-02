About 125 firefighters responded to a fire at a three-story apartment building Tuesday afternoon at Beech and Monadnock streets in Manchester.
All the residents who were home at the time escaped unharmed, Fire Chief Andre Parent said. The 20,000-square-foot building has 12 units, according to city records.
Six of the units were deemed uninhabitable, fire officials said Tuesday night.
Smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from Hanover Street and other parts downtown. Dozens stood by to watch as firefighters worked.
Fire officials believe the fire started with some trash cans up against the building in the rear of the building in a garage.
“It extended into the third floor,” Parent said.
The temperature rose into 90s.
“We are rotating crews because of the heat," he said as firefighters still battled the blaze around 1:30 p.m.
The fire was declared under control at 2:20 p.m.
Four Manchester firefighters were injured battling the blaze. Two were treated for heat exhaustion, a third suffered a cut on a hand, and a fourth injured his shoulder. Three of the injured firefighters returned to duty later Tuesday. The fourth went to have his injured shoulder examined, fire officials said.
Firefighters saved four cats and two guinea pigs, officials said.