About 125 firefighters responded to a fire at a three-story apartment building Tuesday afternoon at Beech and Monadnock streets in Manchester.

Lt. Mike McGaffigan, left, speaks with a firefighter at the scene of a three-alarm blaze on Beech Street. 
A firefighter looks on during a three-alarm fire at 463 Beech St. in Manchester Tuesday 

All the residents who were home at the time escaped unharmed, Fire Chief Andre Parent said. The 20,000-square-foot building has 12 units, according to city records. 

Firefighters rest up in the heat Tuesday during a three-alarm fire at 463 Beech St. in Manchester.