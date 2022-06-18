Four hurt in Concord crash Staff report Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Jun 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Four people were hurt in a crash in Concord Friday evening, at the ramp from Interstate 393 to Interstate 93. According to a news release from the New Hampshire State Police, a Pontiac G6 was on the ramp from 393 west to 93 south just before 7 p.m. Friday when the driver hit the left side of the road. The Pontiac rolled several times down the embankment. One person was thrown from the car and another was trapped: two other people managed to get out. All four people were taken to Concord Hospital with serious injuries, state police said. State police have not released the names of any of the people in the car. The ramp was closed for several hours late Friday and the crash remains under investigation. State police ask anyone who saw the crash or with other information to contact Trooper Conor Davis at Conor.K.Davis@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-6108. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Follow Josie Albertson-Grove Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Four hurt in Concord crash Nighttime roadwork on the Everett Turnpike in Bedford scheduled for Sunday Somersworth children found, mother arrested +3 Nashua firefighters rescue 4 from burning apartment building Two dogs, cat killed in West Side grease fire {{title}} Most Popular Hooksett man found dead in boat on Lake Winnipesaukee Mass. teen charged with drunken boating after crashing boat into woods on Lake Sunapee Motorcyclist dies in Sunday night crash on Manchester highway AG closes investigation into former Gilford police chief Swimming dog leads to missing man drowned at Pool Pond in Rindge Somersworth children found, mother arrested Litchfield police chief on leave, subject of criminal investigation by AG's Office One dead following I-93 crash in Bow Mass. man charged following Route 4 rollover crash Two dogs, cat killed in West Side grease fire Request News Coverage