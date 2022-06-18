Four people were hurt in a crash in Concord Friday evening, at the ramp from Interstate 393 to Interstate 93. 

According to a news release from the New Hampshire State Police, a Pontiac G6 was on the ramp from 393 west to 93 south just before 7 p.m. Friday when the driver hit the left side of the road. 

The Pontiac rolled several times down the embankment. 

One person was thrown from the car and another was trapped: two other people managed to get out. 

All four people were taken to Concord Hospital with serious injuries, state police said. 

State police have not released the names of any of the people in the car. 

The ramp was closed for several hours late Friday and the crash remains under investigation. 

State police ask anyone who saw the crash or with other information to contact Trooper Conor Davis at Conor.K.Davis@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-6108.