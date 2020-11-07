A fire in Nashua Saturday afternoon left four people without a home, but firefighters were able to rescue two dogs from the burning house.
Firefighters arrived at 35 Fairview Ave. in Nashua just before 1 p.m. Saturday to find fire at the front of the house, burning through the first and second floors.
Crews put out the fire burning outside the house, and went in to finish extinguishing the blaze. Firefighters carried two dogs from the house.
Neither dog was hurt. All four residents made it out of the house without injury, but the fire left the house uninhabitable.
The Nashua fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.