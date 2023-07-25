FRANKLIN – Tuesday was “not exactly” one of Franklin's best moments, City Manager Judie Milner conceded.
Shortly after 1 p.m., Milner accepted a “notice of violations” presented to her by Fire Chief/Code Enforcement Officer Mike Foss that effectively bans public assemblies at the City Hall and Opera House.
As a result of the notice, which was not unexpected, the building can be open only on the first level, where the offices of the city manager and city clerk/tax collector are located, said Mayor Jo Brown.
The Finance Department has moved to the first floor from the lower floor/basement, while the Welfare Office, which was also there, moved to an annex building near Odell Park. Brown said the City Council will meet at the Betsy Rowell Community Center for the foreseeable future.
Meanwhile, the Opera House, the building's only outside tenant, is “couch surfing” at several venues throughout Franklin, said Milner.
Milner said the notice of violations is a necessary step in finally addressing decades worth of deferred maintenance and improvements at the City Hall/Opera House.
Life-safety issues are at the top of the list of problems.
Foss has said that the electrical system in the building is antiquated and that the building is rife with spaces between floors that could facilitate the spread of a fire. Some exits are blocked, Foss has said; there is no sprinkler system in the building, and only an old fire alarm. The building is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Foss said, and has only a “very slow” motorized lift.
On July 25, 2022, Foss gave the city one year to have a building permit in place to address the deficiencies or else he would issue the notice of violations.
Milner said although it didn’t make the deadline, the city, through her office, has recently offered ARCove Architects of Portsmouth a contract worth $132,815 to do a complete study of the building that includes a scope of work and costs. When ARCove accepts the contract, Milner said the company will have 14 weeks to complete its work.
Milner “ballparked” the cost of rehabilitating the City Hall/Opera House at about $5 million, but ARCove will provide a hard number.
The city will have to issue a bond to cover the cost.
Milner was hopeful that the work done by ARCove will lead to the application for a building permit. Granting that permit would meet Foss’s requirements and allow more of the City Hall/Opera House to be open under certain conditions.
One of those conditions is a fire watch, which entails the Fire Department providing a firefighter to be in the building when there are large gatherings.