FRANKLIN -- A wind-whipped fire destroyed two travel trailers and burned about 2 acres of grassland before being brought under control Sunday afternoon.
Franklin Fire Chief Mike Foss said the cause of the fire remains under investigation but that it appears accidental. No one was injured, according to officials.
Franklin firefighters had to switch from wearing their forest-fire gear to full turnout gear with its added protection when the blaze reached the trailers parked in a field about 1,000 feet away from a house.
The property owner at 257 Pleasant St. called to report the fire about noontime, and other 911 calls soon followed. According to city assessing records, the property is owned by Barbara E. Moulton and Robert L. Leighton.
One of the two trailers appeared to have been used for storage and its contents made it difficult to fully extinguish the fire. Foss said it was not clear whether the second trailer had been recently occupied, but neither was connected to utilities.
The hilltop location between Baldwin Street and Heath Road proved problematic when the wind came up and started whipping the flames, Foss said. As the fire spread toward Heath Road, Franklin sounded a first alarm, bringing the Tilton-Northfield Fire Department to the scene and Sanbornton to cover the Franklin station.
While fighting the fire, the Franklin department had to deploy some of its staff to respond to a medical aid call.
“This is one of the most dangerous times of the year for outside fires. The grass is dead and dry and any fire presents a high risk of moving very quickly,” Foss said.
Friday night was especially windy. The wind, combined with warming temperatures, is creating prime conditions to fuel these fires, he said.
While fighting the fire, authorities closed Pleasant Street at the intersection with Baldwin Street to prevent vehicles from driving over fire hoses that were stretched from a nearby fire hydrant.